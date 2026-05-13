VA Caribbean Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 13, 2026

San Juan, PR - SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – VA Caribbean Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VACHS in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Construct Spinal Cord Injury Gym at Main Building of the San Juan VA Medical Center (VAMC)

Electronic Health Records Modernization Infrastructure Upgrades

Provide Hurricane Hardening at Generator Farm

Relocate Psychiatric Intervention Center to Emergency Department at the San Juan VAMC

Replace CT Scan Room A-196 at the San Juan VAMC

Replace X-Ray Unit at OPA 1F-126 at the San Juan VAMC

Replace X-Ray Unit OPA 1F-124 at the San Juan VAMC

Upgrade Domestic Water System for Hurricane Hardening at the San Juan VAMC

“This funding allows VA Caribbean Healthcare System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the Caribbean region,” said Dr. Antonio Sanchez, VACHS Executive Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: