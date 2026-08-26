VA Caribbean Healthcare System to Host International Overdose Awareness Day Events Across Puerto Rico

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2026

San Juan, PR - SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The VA Caribbean Healthcare System will observe International Overdose Awareness Day with educational and prevention activities across Puerto Rico on Friday, Aug. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The main event will be held at the San Juan VA Medical Center, with simultaneous activities at VA outpatient clinics in Arecibo, Mayagüez, Ponce, Ceiba and Guayama, as well as the Hato Rey Domiciliary.

In collaboration with clinical and prevention programs, the VA Caribbean Healthcare System will offer Veterans, caregivers and members of the VA community access to naloxone education, including how the medication can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, and assistance obtaining a naloxone prescription when clinically appropriate. Medication disposal envelopes will be available for the safe return of unused or unwanted medications, alongside education on opioids and other medications with a high potential for dependence or misuse.

Veterans can also receive suicide and overdose prevention materials, referrals to VA treatment and recovery services such as the New Beginning Clinic and residential treatment programs, and guidance from the VA's Pain Management Program on safe, non-opioid approaches to managing chronic pain.

International Overdose Awareness Day is held annually and raises awareness of the risks of opioid and medication misuse, reduces stigma around substance use, and reminds Veterans that prevention, treatment and recovery resources are available through VA.



The VA Caribbean Healthcare System remains committed to meeting Veterans where they are and giving them the tools to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.