VA Caribbean Healthcare System to Host Post-9/11 Veterans Commemoration Day

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2026

San Juan, PR - SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The VA Caribbean Healthcare System's Post-9/11 Military to VA Transition Program will host Post-9/11 Veterans Commemoration Day on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VA San Juan Medical Center, 1st Floor Hallway, 10 Casia St.

The event will commemorate the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, while recognizing the service, sacrifice and continued contributions of Post-9/11 Veterans and service members. Veterans, transitioning service members, their families and the community are invited to attend.

VA programs will be joined by sister agencies, including the Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration and Vet Center, along with community partners, to provide information on health care, benefits, readjustment services, employment assistance and transition support.

The commemoration offers Veterans and transitioning service members a day of remembrance, recognition and connection with the resources they've earned as they move from military service into civilian life.

About VA Caribbean Healthcare System

VA Caribbean Healthcare System serves Veterans throughout Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through its main facility, the San Juan VA Medical Center, and a network of community-based outpatient clinics located in Arecibo, Ceiba, Comerío, Guayama, Hato Rey, Mayagüez, Utuado, and Vieques, Puerto Rico, as well as Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Eurípides Rubio VA Outpatient Clinic in San Juan. Together, these facilities provide primary care and a range of specialty health services — including mental health care, laboratory services, surgery, cardiology, podiatry, dental care, physical therapy, vision care, and nutrition counseling — to support the health and well-being of Veterans across the region.