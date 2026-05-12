VA Caribbean Healthcare System upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

May 12, 2026

San Juan, PR - San Juan, PR – VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VACHS improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Upgrade Domestic Water System for Hurricane Hardening

Replace Cast Iron and Malleable Fittings

Relocate Psychiatric Intervention Center to Emergency Department

Perform Study to Identify A307 Bolts on Steam and Hot Water Piping System

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VACHS to achieve that goal,” said Dr. Antonio Sánchez. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

For more information, contact Coralys M. Ruiz at coralys.ruiz-jimenez@va.gov or .