Mental Health Summit 2022

If you are experiencing symptoms such as a cough, runny/stuffy nose, fatigue, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, fever or sneezing, call the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center (1-877-741-3400) first – before visiting a hospital or clinic. Our clinicians are available 24/7 to address your concerns, schedule a virtual appointment with a licensed health care professional in the comfort of your home or wherever you may be, or assist if you need to get tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page