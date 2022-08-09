 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Mental Health Summit 2022

The Mental Health Summit aims to enhance the mental health and well-being of Veterans and their family members through increased collaboration among members of VA’s staff and the community. Our goal is to increase access to care and communication on how as a community we can collaborate and address the mental health needs of local Veterans and their families. We want to provide information and continue or engage in new conversations to collaborate and provide Veteran’s and their families the services they need.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care
Mental Health Banner_WEB

VA has determined community mental health points of contact for each state within the VA care network.  

VA Community Mental Health Points of Contact 

Information &Resources for Providers who Serve Veterans. 

VA CPT - Home | VA Community Provider Toolkit
Starting Points for Services and Benefits

  1. Get Help: Learn About Treatment - Mental Health

  2. Print Out Your VA Welcome Kit | Veterans Affairs

  3. Fact Sheets - Veterans Benefits Administration

  4. Make the Connection

  5. My Recovery Plan | Home (va.gov)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

National Center for PTSD

Returning Veterans

Post-9/11 Transition and Case Management Home

Intimate Partner Violence Prevention Program

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) - VHA Social Work

Women’s Health

 Women Veterans Health Care Home (va.gov)

Military Sexual Trauma

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) | Veterans Affairs

Effects of Military Sexual Trauma | VA Mental Health

Homeless Program

VA Homeless Programs

Substance Use Disorder:

Substance Use Treatment For Veterans

Mental Health - Tobacco - Quit VET

Parenting and Family Topics

Caregiver Journey - Military and Veterans | Elizabeth Dole Foundation

Family Member or Friend - Mental Health

Parenting for Service Members and Veterans

Veteran Parenting Toolkit: Together Building Strong Families | South Central MIRECC

Parenting For Veterans Fact Sheet

Resources - Veteran Parenting

Moving Forward: Overcome Life's Challenges - Veteran Training

Sesame Street for Military Families

Trauma Informed Care

Trauma Informed Care - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)

Trauma-Informed Care in Behavioral Health Services (samhsa.gov)

LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinators

LGBTQ+ Veteran Care | VA Caribbean Health Care | Veterans Affairs

VET Centers 1-877-WAR VETS
Location Address Telephone
Location Hatillo Town Center Address 140 Road 2 Hatillo PR 00659 Telephone 787-879-4510
Location Ponce Address 1046 Ave. Hostos, Suite 118 Ponce, PR 00716 Telephone 787-841-3260
Location St. Thomas Outstation Address 50 Estate Thomas Medical Foundation Building, Suite 100 St Thomas, VI 00802 Telephone 787-641-7582 ext. 225507
Location St. Croix Outstation Address The Village Mall Plot 113, RR 02, Box10552 Kingshill, VI 00850 Telephone 340-778-5553
Location San Juan Address San Juan Vet Center 7th Tabonuco Street Suite 4 Guaynabo, Puerto Rico 00968 Telephone 787-749-4410

Last updated: