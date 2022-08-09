Mental Health Summit 2022
The Mental Health Summit aims to enhance the mental health and well-being of Veterans and their family members through increased collaboration among members of VA’s staff and the community. Our goal is to increase access to care and communication on how as a community we can collaborate and address the mental health needs of local Veterans and their families. We want to provide information and continue or engage in new conversations to collaborate and provide Veteran’s and their families the services they need.
VA has determined community mental health points of contact for each state within the VA care network.
Information &Resources for Providers who Serve Veterans.
- Veterans Crisis Line or dial 988, Puerto Rico Veteran Crisis Line 787-622-4822 (Spanish/English)
- Chat
- Suicide Risk Management Consultation Program Overview
- VA Suicide Prevention Resources
- Lethal Means Safety & Suicide Prevention - MIRECC / CoE
- Preventing Suicide among Justice-Involved Veterans
- Rocky Mountain MIRECC for Veteran Suicide Prevention
- Multimedia Gallery | VA Suicide Prevention Resources
Información sobre beneficios
Información de beneficios y servicios en español - Veterans Benefits Administration
Hojas informativas de VA/ inglés y español
Pensiones de Veteranos - Veterans Benefits Administration
Asistencia Y Recursos Del VA En Español | Veterans Affairs
Recursos de salud mental para Veteranos | Benefits.gov
Trastorno de Estrés Post Traumático (TEPT)
Atención para mujeres Veteranas - PTSD
En Español - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
Entendiendo el TEPT y el tratamiento para el TEPT (va.gov)
Conceptos básicos sobre el TEPT - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
Cómo ayudar a un familiar que tiene TEPT - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
Ayude a su Veterano obtener la atención necesaria - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
Entendiendo el TEPT: Guía para familiares y amigos (va.gov)
Cuando el padre de un niño tiene TEPT - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
Programa de Prevención de Violencia entre la Pareja Intima
Español/Spanish - Violencia de pareja íntima (IPV) - VHA Social Work
Mujeres
Servicios de Atención de Maternidad en VA
Veteranos sin Hogar
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
Returning Veterans
Post-9/11 Transition and Case Management Home
Intimate Partner Violence Prevention Program
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) - VHA Social Work
Women’s Health
Women Veterans Health Care Home (va.gov)
Military Sexual Trauma
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) | Veterans Affairs
Effects of Military Sexual Trauma | VA Mental Health
Homeless Program
Substance Use Disorder:
Substance Use Treatment For Veterans
Mental Health - Tobacco - Quit VET
Parenting and Family Topics
Caregiver Journey - Military and Veterans | Elizabeth Dole Foundation
Family Member or Friend - Mental Health
Parenting for Service Members and Veterans
Veteran Parenting Toolkit: Together Building Strong Families | South Central MIRECC
Parenting For Veterans Fact Sheet
Moving Forward: Overcome Life's Challenges - Veteran Training
Sesame Street for Military Families
Trauma Informed Care
Trauma Informed Care - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
Trauma-Informed Care in Behavioral Health Services (samhsa.gov)
LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinators
LGBTQ+ Veteran Care | VA Caribbean Health Care | Veterans Affairs
|Location
|Address
|Telephone
|Location
|Hatillo Town Center
|Address
|140 Road 2 Hatillo PR 00659
|Telephone
|787-879-4510
|Location
|Ponce
|Address
|1046 Ave. Hostos, Suite 118 Ponce, PR 00716
|Telephone
|787-841-3260
|Location
|St. Thomas Outstation
|Address
|50 Estate Thomas Medical Foundation Building, Suite 100 St Thomas, VI 00802
|Telephone
|787-641-7582 ext. 225507
|Location
|St. Croix Outstation
|Address
|The Village Mall Plot 113, RR 02, Box10552 Kingshill, VI 00850
|Telephone
|340-778-5553
|Location
|San Juan
|Address
|San Juan Vet Center 7th Tabonuco Street Suite 4 Guaynabo, Puerto Rico 00968
|Telephone
|787-749-4410