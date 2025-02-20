Prepare for VA's Secure Sign-in Changes

After this transition, Veterans, beneficiaries, and caregivers looking to access VA’s online services (e.g., VA.gov, the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app, and other VA online services) will need to sign in with either a Login.gov or ID.me account. Veterans and other beneficiaries will no longer be able to use usernames and passwords for My HealtheVet as after March 4, 2025, or DS Logon after September 30, 2025.

VA will provide information and support throughout this transition. Veterans can begin this transition now by visiting www.va.gov/sign-in-changes to learn how to create a verified Login.gov or ID.me account. The process takes about 10 minutes. Importantly, Veterans who do not transition before these deadlines will be able to resume accessing their data, benefits, and services online as soon as they create a Login.gov or ID.me account.

This transition only impacts account-based online services. Many VA webpages are accessible without signing in—such as finding information about VA locations, downloading VA forms, learning more about the PACT Act and how to file claims, and more.

Why is VA transitioning to Login.gov or ID.me accounts?

This transition is our response to Veterans’ feedback to offer fewer sign-in account options and help reduce confusion and sign-in complexity.

This change helps us continue to protect the security of Veterans’ identities and data by making sure that all Veterans are using modern, secure accounts and have the added protection of multifactor authentication.

Identity theft and related medical identity theft are serious issues that can cause severe financial hardship and disruption in medical care for Veterans and their families.

In 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received more than 1 million reports of identity theft. That same year, Veterans and military retirees also reported to the FTC $350 million in losses to fraud.

Federal policy requires VA to help all Veterans begin using a sign-in account that meets modern security standards, and that Veterans’ sign-in experience is as simple as possible. Login.gov and ID.me help us meet both these requirements.



Actions to take—and who’s affected

If you use an account to access any VA online services – including through VA’s mobile app – and are not yet using Login.gov or ID.me, this change will impact you. Don’t worry – there’s still time to transition!

If you:

Already use a Login.gov or ID.me account to access VA’s online services or mobile app, you are all set and don’t need to do anything additional.

to access VA’s online services or mobile app, you are all set and don’t need to do anything additional. Currently use a DS Logon or My HealtheVet username and password to access VA’s online services or mobile app, we encourage you to create a Login.gov or ID.me account sooner rather than later so you have time to get used to it before this change.

to access VA’s online services or mobile app, we encourage you to create a Login.gov or ID.me account sooner rather than later so you have time to get used to it before this change. Are planning to create a sign-in account for the first time this year to access VA’s online services or mobile app, please create and use a Login.gov or ID.me account.

to access VA’s online services or mobile app, please create and use a Login.gov or ID.me account. Want to manage your VA benefits and services offline, that’s not a problem. VA will continue to provide easy access to manage your VA benefits and health care in other ways, including by phone or in-person.

Learn more and get support

VA is dedicated to making sure you succeed in transitioning to a modern, secure account. We’re here to support you and help you prepare.

Learn how to create a Login.gov or ID.me account to manage VA benefits online

Keep up to date with the latest information on the upcoming sign-in changes