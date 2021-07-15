San Juan VA Medical Center - Campus map

Directions

From the north

If you are coming from San Juan International Airport, take exit road to TEODORO MOSCOSO Bridge, travel 0.9 miles, and continue on TEODORO MOSCOSO Bridge (portions toll) for 1.7 miles. Continue on C-17 South and travel 0.6 miles. Continue on JESUS T. PIÑERO Avenue (C-17 West) and travel 2.5 miles. Take ramp onto A-18 South toward CAGUAS and travel 1.4 miles. Take exit 7A for C-21 West toward Monacillos/Hospital deVeteranos. Make a slight right at C-21/Avenue Jose Kiko Custodio and turn right at Avenue José de Diego. Head north on Avenue José de Diego toward Casia Street. Turn right at Casia Street and drive 0.2 miles. Arrive at VA hospital on your right.

From the south

Coming from A-52 North, drive: 24.5 miles – about 26 minutes up to 30 minutes in traffic. Head east on A-52 North (partial toll) road. Take the exit onto A-18 North toward San Juan/Bayamón/Hato Rey for 1.1 miles. Exit onto C-21 West toward Guaynabo/Hospital de Veteranos. Head west on C-21/Avenue Jose Kiko Custodio toward Avenue José de Diego for 0.4 miles and turn right at Avenue José de Diego. In 492 feet, turn right at Casia Street and drive 0.2 miles. Arrive at VA Hospital on your right.

From the East 65th Infanteria

Coming from 65th Infanteria, drive 10.8 mi – about 16 minutes up to 20 minutess in traffic. Head west on C-3 West toward PR-853 for 8.3 miles (about 10 minutes). Make a slight left toward C-1 South (follow signs for C-1 South) and drive for 0.2 miles. Turn right at C-1 South and drive 0.4 miles. Make a slight right at C-21. Head west on C-21/Avenue Jose Kiko Custodio toward Avenue José de Diego for 0.4 miles, and turn right at Avenue José de Diego. In 492 feet, turn right at Casia Street and drive for 0.2 miles. Arrive at VA Hospital on your right.

From the west

Starting on A-22 Eeast/Highway José de Diego, head northeast on A-22 East/Autopista José de Diego toll road. Take the exit onto A-18 South toward Río Piedras/Cupey/Caguas and drive 0.6 miles. Head south on A-18 South and take exit 7A for C-21 West toward Monacillos/Hospital de Veteranos. Make a slight right at C-21/Avenue Jose Kiko Custodio and turn right at Avenue José de Diego. Head north on Avenue José de Diego toward Casia Street. Turn right at Casia Street and drive 0.2 miles. Arrive at VA Hospital on your right.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

San Juan VA Medical Center

10 Calle Casia

San Juan, PR 00921-3201

Intersection:

Calle Casia and Calle Maga

Coordinates:

18°23'27.49"N 66°5'0.09"W