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Glenda M. Gonzalez MD

VA Chief Infectious Disease Section

VA Caribbean health care

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Dr. Gonzalez is the VA Training Program Director for the Infectious Disease Residency Program.

  • Board certifications: Internal Medicine |  Infectious Diseases
  • Academic Appointment: Instructor | University of PR
  • Areas of Interest: Infectious Diseases
  • School of Medicine: Universidad Central del Caribe
  • Residency & Fellowship Program Completed: VA Caribbean Healthcare System
  • Affiliations:  IDSA (Infectious Diseases Society of America), Sociedad de Enfermedades Infecciosas de PR

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