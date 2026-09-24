Glenda M. Gonzalez MD
VA Chief Infectious Disease Section
VA Caribbean health care
Email:
Phone:
Dr. Gonzalez is the VA Training Program Director for the Infectious Disease Residency Program.
- Board certifications: Internal Medicine | Infectious Diseases
- Academic Appointment: Instructor | University of PR
- Areas of Interest: Infectious Diseases
- School of Medicine: Universidad Central del Caribe
- Residency & Fellowship Program Completed: VA Caribbean Healthcare System
- Affiliations: IDSA (Infectious Diseases Society of America), Sociedad de Enfermedades Infecciosas de PR