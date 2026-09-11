Irma Molina-Vicenty

I am also the President of the Board of Directors for “Sociedad de Investigación Científica (SODEINC)”, Inc., and member of the Advisory Committee for Hispanic-in –Research Capability School of Public Health (SOPH) & School of Medicine (SOM) Partnership in the UPR. I serve as Principal Investigator for multicenter trials and work as Director and Primary Mentor for the VACHS Introductory Research Program (IRP). I did my Medical Doctorate degree in the UPR School of Medicine and completed an Internal Medicine Residency in the VACHS and a Nuclear Medicine Clinical and Research Fellowship in the Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School. I am Board Certified Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging physician and have certifications in Nuclear Cardiology and Bone Densitometry. I also have been trained and certified, by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in hospital incident command system (HICS) and management of radiological incidents and accidents. I have more than 20 years’ experience in the design, conduct and analysis of clinical trials in the area on Neuroimaging, Nuclear Cardiology, and Bone Densitometry. My primary research interest is measuring the added diagnostic and prognostic value of functional and molecular imaging, as biomarkers, in neurodegenerative diseases. I have established collaborations in translational research initiatives in the areas of Alzheimer’s disease and Traumatic Brain Injury and hold a particular interest in health disparity research and research mentoring. I choose VA because I'm honored to serve a Veteran!