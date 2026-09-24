Skip to Content

Jose Acevedo-Valles MD

Program Director Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease

VA Caribbean health care

Email:

Phone:

Dr. Acevedo-Valles is the Program Director for Internal Medicine

  • Board certifications: Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease | Master degree in Divinity From Seminiario Evangelico de PR
  • Academic Appointment: San Juan Bautista, Associate Professor
  • Areas of Interest: Heart Failure, End of Care Medicine, POCUS, Education in General, Interaction with Religion and Medicine
  • School of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico
  • Residency & Fellowship Program Completed: VA Caribbean Healthcare System
  • Private Practice: Group Practice Cardio Care  | Privileges at Hospital Pavia and Hospital Ashford
  • Affiliations: ACC, ACP, Sociedad Puertoriqueña de Cardiologia

Recent Publications: Grand Rounds, Case Report on a Patient with Para Valvular Leak post TAVR

Last updated: 