Jose Acevedo-Valles MD
Program Director Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease
VA Caribbean health care
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Dr. Acevedo-Valles is the Program Director for Internal Medicine
- Board certifications: Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease | Master degree in Divinity From Seminiario Evangelico de PR
- Academic Appointment: San Juan Bautista, Associate Professor
- Areas of Interest: Heart Failure, End of Care Medicine, POCUS, Education in General, Interaction with Religion and Medicine
- School of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico
- Residency & Fellowship Program Completed: VA Caribbean Healthcare System
- Private Practice: Group Practice Cardio Care | Privileges at Hospital Pavia and Hospital Ashford
- Affiliations: ACC, ACP, Sociedad Puertoriqueña de Cardiologia
Recent Publications: Grand Rounds, Case Report on a Patient with Para Valvular Leak post TAVR