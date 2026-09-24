Jose Sorrentino MD, FACS
Surgeon
VA Caribbean health care
Email:
Phone:
Dr. Jose Sorrentino is the General Surgeon for the VACHS Surgery Service.
- Board certifications: Board Certified in General Surgery
- Academic Appointment: Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery, University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine | Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
- Areas of Interest: Oncologic Surgery; Surgical Endoscopy
- School of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico |
- Residency & Fellowship Program Completed: VA Caribbean Healthcare System | Surgical Oncology Fellowship at Medical Center of Delaware | Advance Endoscopy Fellowship at University Of Louisville School of Medicine
Affiliations:
- American Cancer Society
- Commission on Cancer, American College of Surgeons
- American College of Surgeons
- Association of Veterans Administration Surgeons
- Society of Surgical Oncology
- Society for Surgery of The Alimentary Tract
- Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons
Recent Publications:
Surveyor, Commission on Cancer approved programs. Surveyor, National Accreditation Program for Breast Cancer Programs. Cancer Liaison Physician, cancer Committee, VA Caribbean Healthcare System.