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Jose Sorrentino MD, FACS

Surgeon

VA Caribbean health care

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Dr. Jose Sorrentino is the General Surgeon for the VACHS Surgery Service.

  • Board certifications: Board Certified in General Surgery
  • Academic Appointment:  Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery, University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine | Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
  • Areas of Interest: Oncologic Surgery; Surgical Endoscopy
  • School of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico |
  • Residency & Fellowship Program Completed: VA Caribbean Healthcare System | Surgical Oncology Fellowship at Medical Center of Delaware | Advance Endoscopy Fellowship at University Of Louisville School  of Medicine

Affiliations: 

  • American Cancer Society
  • Commission on Cancer, American College of Surgeons
  • American College of Surgeons
  • Association of Veterans Administration Surgeons
  • Society of Surgical Oncology
  • Society for Surgery of The Alimentary Tract
  • Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons

Recent Publications: 

Surveyor, Commission on Cancer approved programs. Surveyor, National Accreditation Program for Breast Cancer Programs. Cancer Liaison Physician, cancer Committee, VA Caribbean Healthcare System. 

Last updated: 