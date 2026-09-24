Luzanne Domenech MD
Dental General Practice Residency Director
VA Caribbean health care
Email:
Phone:
Dr. Domenech is the Dental General Practice Residency Director.
- Board Certification: National Dental Boards 1994
- Academic appointment: Faculty Adhonorem University of Puerto Rico School of Dental Medicine
- School Of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico School of Dental Medicine
- Where have you completed residency program? VA Caribbean Healthcare System 1995
- Are you affiliated with any professional group or society? Colegio Cirujanos Dentistas de Puerto Rico