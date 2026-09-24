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Luzanne Domenech MD

Dental General Practice Residency Director

VA Caribbean health care

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Dr. Domenech is the Dental General Practice Residency Director.

  • Board Certification: National Dental Boards 1994
  • Academic appointment:  Faculty Adhonorem  University of Puerto Rico School of Dental Medicine
  • School Of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico School of Dental Medicine
  • Where have you completed residency program? VA Caribbean Healthcare System 1995
  • Are you affiliated with any professional group or society? Colegio Cirujanos Dentistas de Puerto Rico

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