Victoria T. Faulkner

Dr. Faulkner brings over 12 years of dedicated service within the Department of Veterans Affairs, with extensive experience at both the VISN and facility levels. Since 2022, she has served as the Health System Specialist for the Deputy Network Director for VISN 8. Her professional journey within the VA commenced in 2012 as a staff Registered Kinesiotherapist with the North Texas VA Healthcare System. She subsequently advanced to serve as Section Chief of Kinesiotherapy Services at the North Florida/South Georgia VA Healthcare System in 2017.

Her clinical expertise encompasses inpatient and outpatient acute care rehabilitation settings, complemented by her proficiency in the facilitation, management, and oversight of clinical programs and operational functions. Dr. Faulkner is a certified Prosci Change Management Practitioner and a certified Strategic Planner in Healthcare Management. She has been a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives since 2021 and is an alumna of the 2021 VISN 8 Competency Development for Leaders (CDL) program.

Dr. Faulkner holds a Doctorate in Health Education from A.T. Still University’s College of Graduate Healthcare Studies, reflecting her commitment to advancing healthcare leadership and education.