“I was diagnosed with ALS in 2021; the VA Caribbean Healthcare System and the Spinal Cord Injury team have been a beacon of hope for me and my family,” said Manuel Jesús Otero, Army Veteran.

Otero was 34 years old when he received the diagnosis. He worried about his own future, but his greatest concern was his family. As a father of three boys, he experienced many emotions, but one worry rose above the rest: being present for his sons.

From the moment he was diagnosed and began receiving treatment at the VA, Otero was introduced to the Spinal Cord Injury team. The team has helped make his home accessible, arranged in-home care, and provided adaptive equipment, including a motorized wheelchair and respiratory equipment. They also helped him obtain his own adapted vehicle through the Veterans Benefits Administration.

Still, it is the human side of his care that Otero values most. “Above everything, what I am most grateful for is the outpouring of emotional support and five-star service,” he said. He credits the team for helping him navigate his new life while fighting the disease.

What is Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)?

ALS is a neurological disease that causes degeneration of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness, atrophy, and loss of function. Over time, ALS affects a person’s ability to walk, talk, eat, and breathe.

Given the damage ALS can cause, awareness is essential so Veterans can be diagnosed and treated as early as possible. Although there is no cure, early detection and expert clinical care can provide the best possible quality of life through comprehensive, interdisciplinary care.

The VA Caribbean Healthcare System serves Veterans with ALS through the Spinal Cord Injury Specialty Program, coordinated by ALS Coordinator Verónica Restrepo Flores.

“Working with ALS patients and their families has filled me with incredible joy. They are the most resilient people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. My main goal is to provide them with the resources they need and watch them have the best quality of life possible.”

– Verónica Restrepo Flores, ALS Coordinator

How You Can Help

To learn more about ALS, visit als.org and pva.org/als. You can also raise community awareness and join the ALS Foundation of Puerto Rico at fundacionalspr.org.

There is no cure, but there is hope. Let’s raise awareness, support those affected, and spread the word.