Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the West
Off of Interstate 85 North turn Right onto CR-21 /Rosenwald Heights Road. Continue to follow CR-21. Turn Left onto Veterans Rd. Turn Left onto Hospital Rd. Turn Right to stay on Hospital Rd. From this point, it is .3 miles to the Tuskegee-East Campus.
From the East
From GA-96 W (which becomes US-80 W (Crossing into Alabama from Georgia). Merge onto US-280 W / US-431 N / AL-1N. Merge onto I-85 S via the ramp on the Left. Take the AL-81 exit, exit 38, toward Tuskegee/Notasulga. Turn Left onto AL-81. Turn Rright onto AL-199. Turn Left onto CR-21/Rosenwald Heights Road. Continue to follow CR-21. Turn Right onto Veterans Road. Turn Left onto Hospital Road. Turn Right to stay on Hospital Road. It is .3 miles to the Tuskegee-East Campus.
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee
2400 Hospital Road
Tuskegee, AL 36083
Intersection:
Hospital Road and Robert Circle
Coordinates:
32°26'13.48"N 85°42'30.28"W