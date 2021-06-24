Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee - campus map

Directions

From the West

Off of Interstate 85 North turn Right onto CR-21 /Rosenwald Heights Road. Continue to follow CR-21. Turn Left onto Veterans Rd. Turn Left onto Hospital Rd. Turn Right to stay on Hospital Rd. From this point, it is .3 miles to the Tuskegee-East Campus.



From the East

From GA-96 W (which becomes US-80 W (Crossing into Alabama from Georgia). Merge onto US-280 W / US-431 N / AL-1N. Merge onto I-85 S via the ramp on the Left. Take the AL-81 exit, exit 38, toward Tuskegee/Notasulga. Turn Left onto AL-81. Turn Rright onto AL-199. Turn Left onto CR-21/Rosenwald Heights Road. Continue to follow CR-21. Turn Right onto Veterans Road. Turn Left onto Hospital Road. Turn Right to stay on Hospital Road. It is .3 miles to the Tuskegee-East Campus.

Additional GPS information



When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:



Address:

Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee

2400 Hospital Road

Tuskegee, AL 36083

Intersection:

Hospital Road and Robert Circle

Coordinates:

32°26'13.48"N 85°42'30.28"W