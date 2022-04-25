Virtual Veterans Town Hall
- When
-
Thursday, May 19, 2022
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
- Cost
- Free
The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System will host a Virtual Veterans Town Hall on May 19, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (CT). Call 205-235-3524 and use participation code 558 390 251# to access the Virtual Veterans Town Hall. Veterans, family members, caregivers, and community members are invited to receive updated information from CAVHCS Director Amir Farooqi and other key staff regarding our health care system