Annual Veterans Day Parade
When:
Thu. Nov 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Vetegee Field
2400 Hospital Road
Tuskegee, AL
Cost:
Free
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) invites Veterans, families, employees and community members to attend the Annual Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at Vetegee Field in Tuskegee, Alabama.
This annual event brings the community together to honor the courage, service and sacrifice of America's Veterans. The parade provides an opportunity to recognize those who have proudly served in the U.S. Armed Forces and express appreciation for their unwavering commitment to protecting our nation.
Event Details:
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026
- Lineup: 9 a.m.
- Parade Start: 11 a.m.
- Location: Vetegee Field
- Address: 2400 Hospital Road, Tuskegee, AL 36083
CAVHCS encourages Veterans, their families and the surrounding community to come together for this patriotic celebration of service, sacrifice and unity.
Join CAVHCS in honoring America's heroes and recognizing the lasting contributions of the men and women who have served our nation.