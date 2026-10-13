Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) invites Veterans, families, employees and community members to attend the Annual Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at Vetegee Field in Tuskegee, Alabama.

This annual event brings the community together to honor the courage, service and sacrifice of America's Veterans. The parade provides an opportunity to recognize those who have proudly served in the U.S. Armed Forces and express appreciation for their unwavering commitment to protecting our nation.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026

Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 Lineup: 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Parade Start: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Location: Vetegee Field

Vetegee Field Address: 2400 Hospital Road, Tuskegee, AL 36083

CAVHCS encourages Veterans, their families and the surrounding community to come together for this patriotic celebration of service, sacrifice and unity.

Join CAVHCS in honoring America's heroes and recognizing the lasting contributions of the men and women who have served our nation.