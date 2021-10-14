The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System will host a Virtual Veterans Town Hall, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (CT). To access the Virtual Veterans Town Hall call 205-235-3524 and use participation code 446 520 618#.

Veterans, family members, caregivers and community members are invited to receive updated information from CAVHCS Director Amir Farooqi and other key staff regarding our health care system.