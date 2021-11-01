News Releases for VA Central Alabama health care.

Central Alabama VA and Tuskegee University collaborate to meet a vital healthcare need November 22, 2021 Registered Nurses are among the top Veterans Health Administration mission critical occupations.

Central Alabama VA and ASU join to prepare future Physical Therapy leaders November 19, 2021 Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) and Alabama State University (ASU) are collaborating to educate and train future Doctors of Physical Therapy. The 10-year academic affiliation adds another discipline to their existing partnership.

CAVHCS Offering COVID-19 Booster Shots October 28, 2021 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified and recommended several groups of people who should get a COVID-19 booster. Following this expanded guidance from CDC, VA can provide booster shots at sites offering Moderna and J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines, as supply and capacity permits.

CAVHCS encourages everyone to reach out during the holiday season October 22, 2021 VA’s top priority is to prevent suicide among Veterans, whether or not they receive care from within the VA health care system.

CAVHCS encourages Veterans to access breast health services during Breast Cancer Awareness Month October 20, 2021 Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System or CAVHCS encourages women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.