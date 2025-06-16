CAVHCS awarded Accreditation from The Joint Commission

PRESS RELEASE

June 16, 2025

Montgomery , AL — Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its rigorous performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a recognized symbol of quality that underscores a healthcare organization's dedication to providing safe, effective, and patient-focused care.

CAVHCS underwent a comprehensive, unannounced onsite review on March 12-15, 2025. During the assessment, a team of Joint Commission surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital accreditation standards in key areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and individual patient rights and responsibilities.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed with input from healthcare experts, measurement specialists, and patient advocates. These standards are based on scientific research and expert consensus, providing guidelines that healthcare organizations utilize to measure, assess, and continually enhance their performance. During their visit, the surveyors conducted thorough onsite observations and staff interviews to validate compliance.

"As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher-quality care that is equitable and compassionate," said Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer at The Joint Commission. "Through innovative solutions and evidence-based resources, we help drive improvements in patient care and safety. We commend CAVHCS for their dedicated efforts toward advancing safety, quality, equity, and compassion for the patients they serve."

"CAVHCS remains committed to excellence in healthcare for Veterans," said Amir Farooqi, Director of CAVHCS. "This accreditation underscores the dedication and professionalism of our staff, who consistently meet and exceed standards to ensure the highest quality care for every Veteran who walks through our doors."

To prepare for the accreditation process, CAVHCS engaged in intensive training and preparedness drills, rigorous internal audits, and ongoing quality improvement initiatives designed to enhance safety and patient care standards across Montgomery and Tuskegee campuses. Staff participated in educational programs focused on best practices and evidence-based care delivery to ensure compliance with The Joint Commission's stringent requirements.