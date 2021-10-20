CAVHCS encourages Veterans to access breast health services during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2021

Tuskegee , AL — Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System or CAVHCS encourages women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Localized breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if detected early.

“VA encourages all women Veterans to speak with their health care providers about breast health and get checked and treated for breast cancer,” said Health System Director Amir Farooqi.

“We recognize that some Veterans may have missed their regularly scheduled mammogram due to COVID-19 and encourage women Veterans to reach out to their VA health care provider to get one scheduled,” Farooqi added.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month and throughout the year, the CAVHCS offers high-quality women’s health care, including breast care services.

“VA leads the nation’s health care systems in providing mammograms to those who need them,” said Dr. Rickiya Williams, Women Veterans Program Manager/Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner.

“Every VA medical center has a Women Veterans Program Manager to ensure women Veterans have access to appropriate care and treatment,” Williams added.

Breast care resources available through VA include screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound and MRI, genetic counseling and testing, cancer treatment and more.

VA recommends regular breast cancer screening for women who are 45 years of age and older, though some women may choose to start screening with yearly mammograms as early as age 40. Women should talk with their VA primary care provider team about what is best for them and schedule their mammogram.

For more information, visit https://www.va.gov/central-alabama-health-care/.