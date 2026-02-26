CAVHCS infrastructure upgrades support Veterans, Modernizing facilities in Montgomery and Tuskegee

PRESS RELEASE

February 26, 2026

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

CAVHCS improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 include:

Correcting failing plumbing conditions at the Montgomery Campus.

Repairing the domestic water line serving Buildings 1 and 2 at the Tuskegee Campus.

Replacing the fire alarm system for multiple buildings across the system, including Buildings 14, 15, 65, 68, 88, 90, and 93.

“Improved facilities, equipment, and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable CAVHCS to achieve that goal,” said Executive Director Amir Farooqi. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

A commitment to modernization

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: