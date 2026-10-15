CAVHCS receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2026

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for CAVHCS in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

• Conduct Emergency Structural Study

• Correct Egress Door Deficiencies at the Tuskegee Campus

• Correct FCA Assessment Findings on Failing Plumbing Conditions for Building 1

• Correct the Mechanical / Fixtures and Piping for Buildings 2,4, 4A

• EHRM Infrastructure Upgrade - Montgomery, AL

• EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades – Tuskegee, AL

• Modernize Elevators - Tuskegee, AL

• Remove Underground Storage Tanks (USTs)

• Replace Chiller Equipment - Montgomery

• Replace Generators for the Buildings 5 and 90

• Replace Roofs on Buildings 19, 20, 50, 51 and 62

• Replace the Fire Alarm System for Buildings 14,15, 65, 68, 88, 90 & 93

“This funding allows CAVHCS to continue modernizing and improving, so our facilities remain safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for the Veterans we serve in central Alabama and Western Georgia, including Veterans from Georgia who receive care at the Tuskegee campus,” said CAVHCS Interim Executive Director Laundrena LaPradd-Bradley.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

1. $1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

2. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

3. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:



1. Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026.

2. Opened 43 new VA healthcare facilities, expanding healthcare access for Veterans around the country.

3. Completed a record high 82,083,918 direct care appointments in fiscal year 2025, up 4.1% from FY 2024.

4. Completed a record high 59,989,662 community care appointments in FY 2025, up 12% from FY 2024.

5. Offered Veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care

