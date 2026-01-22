CAVHCS Supports Point-in-Time Count and Outreach Efforts Across Central Alabama, Wiregrass, and Columbus

PRESS RELEASE

January 22, 2026

MONTGOMERY, AL - Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System will support multiple Point-in-Time (PIT) Count and outreach efforts later this month as part of a coordinated, nationwide initiative to identify Veterans experiencing homelessness and connect them to housing, health care, and supportive services.

CAVHCS staff from Homeless Programs and Social Work Service will partner with community organizations across Central Alabama, the Wiregrass region, and Columbus, Georgia, to conduct outreach and engage directly with Veterans. The PIT Count is conducted annually and plays a critical role in understanding the scope of homelessness, informing local and national planning, and strengthening long-term solutions.

In the Montgomery area, CAVHCS will support PIT Count activities Jan. 27–28, 2026, serving Montgomery, Elmore, and Autauga counties. Activities will be based at the MAP Center, located at 12 E. Delano Ave., Montgomery, Alabama.

CAVHCS will also support the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless during a Point-in-Time Count and Homeless Connect event on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Dothan Housing Authority, 1001 Montana St., Dothan. The event will serve Veterans in Coffee, Houston, Dale, Geneva, and Henry counties.

In Columbus, Georgia, CAVHCS will partner with Home for Good and United Way to support the unsheltered PIT Count and outreach efforts Jan. 27–29, 2026, including a coordinated outreach surge on Thursday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST.

“Meeting Veterans where they are is essential to understanding their needs and connecting them to care,” said Director Amir Farooqi. “Through the Point-in-Time Count and outreach efforts, our teams work alongside community partners to ensure Veterans are identified, supported, and connected to pathways toward housing stability.”

Information gathered during the PIT Count helps guide housing strategies, resource allocation, and collaboration aimed at reducing Veteran homelessness across the region.

Community members who know a Veteran experiencing homelessness are encouraged to share information about these outreach efforts or contact their local VA Homeless Program representative.

For more information about VA programs supporting Veterans experiencing homelessness, visit va.gov/health-care/health-needs-conditions/homelessness.