CAVHCS to Host Stand Down for Homeless Veterans in Phenix City

PRESS RELEASE

June 30, 2025

PHENIX CITY, AL - The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System will host a Stand Down for homeless Veterans from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at Troy University’s Phenix City Riverfront Campus, 1510 Whitewater Ave.

The event is designed to bring essential services directly to Veterans experiencing homelessness. Offerings will include health care screenings, legal and employment assistance, substance use referrals, domestic violence support, and access to clothing and hygiene items. Veterans Health Administration staff and community partners will be on site to answer questions and provide on-the-spot help.

“Every Veteran deserves dignity, stability, and access to care,” said Amir Farooqi, director of the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System. “This Stand Down reflects our shared commitment to reaching Veterans where they are and connecting them with the resources they’ve earned.”

Community agencies from across the region will participate, including local shelters, food banks, legal aid providers, workforce development organizations, and faith-based groups. Their support ensures that Veterans not only receive immediate assistance but also have opportunities for long-term stability.

In addition to the services, the event will feature free food, activities, entertainment, and giveaways.

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can pre-register by calling 800-214-8387, ext. 52549.

Local organizations interested in participating or setting up a resource table may contact Eugenia Littleton, LICSW, Health Care for Homeless Veterans coordinator, at 334-727-0550, ext. 52549, or Jakia Sherrell-Thompson, LICSW, manager of Homeless Programs, at 334-727-0550, ext. 52838.

The Phenix City Stand Down represents a coordinated effort among VA staff, local agencies, and community advocates to support Veterans across Central Alabama and West Georgia.