Central Alabama VA Earns 5 Stars Again for Quality and Patient Satisfaction

PRESS RELEASE

August 25, 2025

Montgomery, AL - The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) has again received the highest possible ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), earning 5 stars for both overall hospital quality and patient satisfaction.

The recognition comes from CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings and its Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, which measures patient perspectives on care. Both reflect national benchmarks and independent review.

“This honor reflects the dedication of every person at CAVHCS, from those greeting Veterans at our doors to those providing lifesaving treatment in our clinics and operating rooms,” said Director Amir Farooqi. “It speaks to how we listen to Veterans, respond to their needs, and stand ready to provide care that meets the highest standards anywhere in the nation.”

“Our goal is simple. We deliver care that we would want for our own families,” said Dr. Kittra Owens, CAVHCS Chief of Staff. “That means listening to Veterans, personalizing their treatment, and making sure every interaction, whether in person or through telehealth, supports their health, dignity, and quality of life.”

A National Leader in Veteran Care

Across the country, VA hospitals continue to outperform non-VA hospitals in CMS ratings:

Patient Satisfaction: In the most recent HCAHPS results, 79% of VA facilities received 4 or 5 stars compared with 40% of non-VA hospitals.

Hospital Quality: More than 58% of VA hospitals earned 4 or 5 stars in CMS’ quality ratings compared with 40% of non-VA hospitals. This is only the second year VA facilities have been included, and VA has outperformed non-VA health care both years.

Long-Term Care Excellence

The New Horizon Community Living Center at CAVHCS, which provides long-term skilled nursing care for Veterans, has maintained its own 5-star CMS rating for 22 consecutive quarters, more than five years. Veterans there receive individualized care plans, therapy services, and daily support in a homelike setting.

“Whether it is advanced medical treatment, rehabilitation, or compassionate long-term care, CAVHCS is committed to supporting Veterans at every stage of life,” Farooqi said. “Our mission is to ensure they receive not just medical services, but care that honors their service to the nation.”