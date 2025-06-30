Fireworks and PTSD: A Reminder to Honor Veterans with Understanding This Independence Day

PRESS RELEASE

June 30, 2025

Montgomery, AL - The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our nation's freedom and reflect on those who helped secure it. As communities light fireworks and gather in celebration, CAVHCS encourages all to be mindful of how these festivities may affect the well-being of Veterans who live with PTSD.

For some Veterans, loud noises and bright flashes are not just part of the holiday. They can be painful reminders of past combat experiences. PTSD is an injury many carry long after their service ends, and moments of joy for some can become moments of distress for others.

"Fireworks may be a joyful celebration for many, but for some Veterans, they can unexpectedly reopen mental wounds," said Ms. Carrietta Pritchett, Acting Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health at CAVHCS. "We want every Veteran to know that we see them, we hear them, and we are here for them. Their peace of mind matters."

CAVHCS reminds Veterans that they are never alone. Help is always available. The Veterans Crisis Line offers 24/7 confidential support. Veterans can call 988, then press 1, or text 838255 to speak with a trained responder who understands military and Veteran culture. This resource is available to all Veterans, regardless of whether they are enrolled in VA care.

Tips for Being Considerate During Fireworks Season:

Let neighbors know ahead of time if you plan to set off fireworks.

Use quieter fireworks when possible.

Avoid setting off fireworks late at night or near homes.

Consider other ways to celebrate, such as flying a flag or attending community events that honor service.

"Respect is more than what we say. It's what we do," said CAVHCS Director Amir Farooqi. "If you're a Veteran reading this, I want you to know that your well-being is our highest priority. Your service matters, and so does your peace of mind."

As we celebrate America's independence, CAVHCS invites everyone to take a moment to honor the sacrifices that made it possible, not just with parades and flags, but with kindness and understanding toward those who served.

If You or a Veteran You Know Is in Crisis

Help is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press 1, or text 838255 to speak with a trained responder. You do not have to be enrolled in VA health care to use this service.

About CAVHCS

The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System provides care to more than 56,000 Veterans across its campuses in Montgomery and Tuskegee, as well as its community-based outpatient clinics in Alabama and Georgia. CAVHCS remains committed to serving those who served with compassion, dignity, and clinical excellence.