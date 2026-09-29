VA awards nearly $4 million to nine Alabama organizations for Veteran suicide prevention

PRESS RELEASE

September 29, 2026

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded nearly $4 million in grants to nine community organizations that provide suicide prevention services to Veterans in Alabama.

This funding is part of $112 million in grants awarded to 191 organizations nationwide to support suicide prevention efforts.

The funds are made available through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP) and will become available at the start of fiscal year 2027. Grants are accessible to nonprofit organizations, state and local governments, federally recognized tribes and other community-based organizations that have demonstrated a capacity to serve Veterans.

Suicide prevention is VA’s top clinical priority, and all VA healthcare facilities provide Veterans with same-day emergency mental health care access if they need it. Reaching Veterans in need of help, however, can be a challenge. For instance, 61% of Veterans who died by suicide in 2023 — the most recent year for which data is available – were not receiving VA healthcare in the last year of their life. Fox grants can help bridge this gap by directing funding to community-based organizations.

“Suicide prevention requires strong partnerships and a commitment to reaching Veterans where they live,” said CAVHCS Interim Executive Director Laundrena LaPradd-Bradley. “This funding will strengthen community-based support across Alabama, expand access to critical resources and help connect more Veterans with the care and services they need.”

CAVHCS also serves Veterans in Georgia through the Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic and Columbus Downtown VA Clinic in Columbus and the Fort Benning VA Clinic. The fiscal year 2027 awards include a $750,000 multi-state grant to Southeastern Vet to Vet Peer Support Inc. to serve communities in Alabama and Georgia, including Muscogee and Harris counties in Georgia and several counties in Alabama. The Georgia Department of Veterans Service also received $542,061 to provide services statewide.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

For details about eligibility, priorities and application requirements for SSG Fox SPGP, visit SSG Fox SPGP website.

In addition to the Fox grant program, VA is pursuing a range of suicide prevention efforts nationwide:

In fiscal year 2026 through September 20th, VA answered more than 1.3 million calls, chats and texts from Veterans in need through the Veterans Crisis Line, a 7.1% increase over the prior year, with a Veteran satisfaction rate of 97.3%.

In 2018, the first Trump Administration launched RISK ID, a comprehensive suicide risk evaluation screening that helps VA flag and care for at-risk Veterans. In May 2026, VA announced it is screening Veterans for suicide risk and providing comprehensive evaluations at a record pace. Through August 2026, VA completed more than 5.5 million suicide risk screenings, approximately 100,000 more Veterans screened in 2025.

VA continues to expand suicide prevention training for health care professionals at VA and in the community.

VA continues to provide eligible Veterans and certain former service members experiencing an acute suicidal crisis with emergency suicide prevention care through VA and non-VA facilities. Since 2023, almost 50,000 Veterans have used this benefit.

Background:

The Fox grant program extends VA’s suicide prevention efforts into communities to reach Veterans who are not connected to VA care. In calendar year 2025, approximately 17,000 Veterans, service members and family members received services through Fox grantees. That’s a 31% increase from 2024, and the number of Veterans served in 2026 is expected to be even higher.

In 2025, 344 at-risk Veterans were connected to life-saving emergency mental healthcare through these grants, and VA expects this number to rise in 2026. Fox grantees also connected 2,647 Veterans who had not previously used VHA services to VA care and resources, nearly 1,000 more than in 2024.

Sixty-one percent of the Veterans who die by suicide were not in VHA care at any point in the two years prior to their death. That’s why VA has taken steps to enroll new Veterans at VA. So far in 2026, VA has enrolled more than 270,000 Veterans into VA care.