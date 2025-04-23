Post-9/11 Transition and Case Management (TCM)
Post-9/11 Transition and Case Management (TCM) at Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) ensures that transitioning service members and Veterans receive comprehensive care and support as they navigate the transition from military to civilian life. Our dedicated TCM staff serve as expert navigators, assisting service members and Veterans in connecting to essential VA and community resources, as well as providing specialized case management services when needed.
Collaboration with DoD and Military Treatment Facilities
Since 2003, CAVHCS has collaborated closely with the Department of Defense (DoD) and military treatment facilities (MTFs) to ensure seamless healthcare transitions for injured or ill service members and Veterans to VA medical facilities. VA Liaisons for Healthcare are stationed at major MTFs to facilitate the transfer of healthcare services and provide vital information to service members, Veterans, and their families and caregivers.
Military2VA (M2VA) Program
The Military2VA (M2VA) Program at CAVHCS coordinates the transition of active-duty military personnel and Veterans who served on or after September 11, 2001. Our VA Liaisons work in tandem with the M2VA Program Manager to schedule the first VA appointment and ensure continuity of care without interruption. Additionally, our specialized Post-9/11 M2VA Case Management Program offers tailored coordination services to support reintegration efforts, addressing specific needs as service members and Veterans transition to civilian life.
Expanding Support Beyond Combat
Initially established to support military personnel returning from theaters of combat, the TCM initiative at CAVHCS has expanded to include all active-duty military personnel and Veterans who have served since September 11, 2001. This broader scope reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive care and support during transitions from times of war to times of peace.
Contact Information:
For more information about Post-9/11 Transition and Case Management or to speak with a case manager, please contact:
James Roberts
Post-9/11 Transition and Case Manager
Phone: