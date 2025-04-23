Post-9/11 Transition and Case Management (TCM)

Collaboration with DoD and Military Treatment Facilities

Since 2003, CAVHCS has collaborated closely with the Department of Defense (DoD) and military treatment facilities (MTFs) to ensure seamless healthcare transitions for injured or ill service members and Veterans to VA medical facilities. VA Liaisons for Healthcare are stationed at major MTFs to facilitate the transfer of healthcare services and provide vital information to service members, Veterans, and their families and caregivers.

Military2VA (M2VA) Program

The Military2VA (M2VA) Program at CAVHCS coordinates the transition of active-duty military personnel and Veterans who served on or after September 11, 2001. Our VA Liaisons work in tandem with the M2VA Program Manager to schedule the first VA appointment and ensure continuity of care without interruption. Additionally, our specialized Post-9/11 M2VA Case Management Program offers tailored coordination services to support reintegration efforts, addressing specific needs as service members and Veterans transition to civilian life.

Expanding Support Beyond Combat

Initially established to support military personnel returning from theaters of combat, the TCM initiative at CAVHCS has expanded to include all active-duty military personnel and Veterans who have served since September 11, 2001. This broader scope reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive care and support during transitions from times of war to times of peace.