Tina Taylor-Jackson,FAC -P/PM

Ms. Tina Taylor-Jackson was appointed to the position of Assistant Director effective July 14, 2024. She previously served as the Chief of Environmental Management Service and has acted in the absence of the Associate Director and Deputy Director, in Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and Southeast Louisiana Healthcare System. Ms. Taylor-Jackson is a 13-year Navy Veteran who has an unyielding commitment to the mission and vision for those who served. She is an accomplished healthcare professional with 20+ years of experience.|Ms. Taylor-Jackson creates leading edge internal and external customer communication and customer service, problem solving skills building strong teams, an atmosphere of trust, improving morale and creating environments where others feel valued and supported. She provides best-in-class experience with maximizing bottom line performance through staff and resource management, process improvement, decision-making, planning, tracking budget expenses, developing standards and emphasizing excellence. She has a proven success in analyzing and implementing solutions to improve access, operational efficiencies, and performance metrics across large complex healthcare organizations. Coaching/mentoring supervisors and management of staff.