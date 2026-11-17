A red CAVHCS fire engine rolled beneath a red, white, and blue balloon arch as an Army band played and families gathered along the parade route outside the Montgomery VA Clinic.

Above the crowd, a large American flag hung from a Montgomery Fire Department ladder truck, creating a patriotic backdrop for a morning dedicated to recognizing Veterans.

The City of Montgomery held its 2026 Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, Nov. 14, with the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) hosting the parade, ceremony and resource fair at the Montgomery VA Clinic. The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and community partners also supported the event, which brought Veterans, military families and residents together to honor military service and connect attendees with care and resources.

Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed, CAVHCS Interim Director Laundrena LaPradd-Bradley, and Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Commissioner Sandra Lucas joined attendees in recognizing Veterans and highlighting the importance of continued support beyond a single day of observance.

“It is especially meaningful to hold a parade on a campus that’s dedicated to serving Veterans,” LaPradd-Bradley said. “The Montgomery VA Clinic is a place where Veterans receive their health care, connect with resources, and receive support from employees that are committed to their health and well-being.”

Montgomery honors a community built through service

Families and community members lined the route for the City of Montgomery's Veterans Day parade as the CAVHCS Fire Department led the procession past the clinic. The parade opened the day's ceremony and resource fair.

Reed reflected on Montgomery’s history as a military community, citing Maxwell Air Force Base, Gunter Annex and the National Guard as sources of economic opportunity and community pride. He said the impact of military service is also reflected in the people who remain in the area and contribute after leaving uniformed service.

“Veterans who have chosen this city continue serving in new ways, as business owners creating new jobs, educators shaping future generations, serving as mentors, coaches, civic leaders, and volunteers,” Reed said. “And so, you’re not only defenders of our nation, but you’re builders of our community.”

Connecting Veterans with care and resources

Following the city's parade and ceremony, CAVHCS teams spoke with Veterans and families at a resource fair featuring Eligibility and Enrollment, Beneficiary Travel, Community Care, the Caregiver Support Program, Health Care for Homeless Veterans, the Women Veterans Program, VA Health Connect and Telehealth, and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

Community organizations, including the Alabama Kidney Foundation, also shared information and resources. Bringing programs and partners together in one location allowed attendees to ask questions and explore assistance based on their needs.

LaPradd-Bradley encouraged Veterans who were not enrolled in VA health care to speak with the Eligibility and Enrollment team about receiving care through CAVHCS. She reiterated that honoring Veterans means continuing to serve them with dignity and connecting them with the support they have earned.

The City of Montgomery's celebration at the Montgomery VA Clinic reflected a shared commitment among CAVHCS, government agencies, community organizations, volunteers, and residents to support Veterans beyond the annual observance.

“The willingness of America’s Veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned that everlasting gratitude,” Reed said. “And in Montgomery, that gratitude will always endure.”