Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Central Alabama health care community.
CAVHCS Holds Homeless Stand Down in Tuskegee
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System held a Homeless Stand Down for more than 100 homeless Veterans at its Tuskegee Campus on Sept. 17.
CAVHCS Firefighter Saves Veteran's Life
It was a hot and sunny afternoon and Capt. Robert Smith, a firefighter for the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, pulled over to the side of the road to safely connect his Bluetooth to his car.
Life After COVID-19: Robert Shaw
MONTGOMERY, AL – On March 22, 2020, Robert Shaw’s life changed forever.