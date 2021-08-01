Skip to Content
Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Central Alabama health care community.

CAVHCS Holds Homeless Stand Down in Tuskegee

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System held a Homeless Stand Down for more than 100 homeless Veterans at its Tuskegee Campus on Sept. 17.

CAVHCS Firefighter Saves Veteran's Life

It was a hot and sunny afternoon and Capt. Robert Smith, a firefighter for the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, pulled over to the side of the road to safely connect his Bluetooth to his car.

Life After COVID-19: Robert Shaw

MONTGOMERY, AL – On March 22, 2020, Robert Shaw’s life changed forever.

