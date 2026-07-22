Riding Strong: Marine Veteran Wins Two Cycling Gold Medals

Aubrey “Mick” Williams set a simple goal before heading to the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games. He wanted to finish first

The Titus, Alabama, resident and Marine Corps Veteran represented the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System in the Tampa Bay area and won gold in both the 5K and 10K cycling events in the 70-74 age category.

For Williams, the double-gold finish marked another national success and another reminder that he is not slowing down.

“My goal would be to finish number one,” Williams said before the Games.

He did that twice.

Williams finished first in the Cycling 10K Standard 70-74 Male event, competing against fellow Veterans from across the country.

He also finished first in the Cycling 5K Standard 70-74 Male event, giving him two gold medals at this year’s Games.

The results also gave Williams the in-person racing experience he wanted after winning the cycling competition at the 2025 Games, which was held virtually because a suitable cycling venue was unavailable at the host site.

“It was fun, but not as much fun as doing it in person where you’re assured the playing field is level and everybody has the same chance of winning or losing,” he said.

That competitive spirit has been constant throughout his life.

Williams enlisted in the Marine Corps at age 17 and served from 1970 to 1972. Looking for an opportunity to travel, gain independence and pursue educational opportunities, he chose the Marines because it offered a two-year enlistment.

“I wanted to see the world, get away from Montgomery, and pursue education,” Williams said.

His service took him to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and on a Caribbean deployment that included visits to Puerto Rico and South America. He later served as an amphibious landing instructor, teaching naval personnel how to embark and disembark from ships.

The lessons he learned as a Marine continued to guide him more than five decades later.

“As a Marine, the Marine Corps was all about physical fitness and mental tenacity,” Williams said. “Being in that type of environment carried over into my personal life.”

That mindset has fueled a lifelong commitment to fitness.

Williams began cycling around 2000 and has spent the last 25 years building endurance, discipline and resilience on two wheels. Last year alone, he logged more than 4,200 miles on his bicycle, an average of more than 80 miles each week.

More than competition

While Williams appears to be in excellent health as he trains and competes nationally, he is quick to point out that staying active has not come without challenges.

“I may appear to be in excellent health because I am out here riding a bicycle and exercising, but I have numerous health issues and challenges that could prevent me from exercising, riding a bicycle, and pursuing health,” Williams said.

Although he prefers not to focus on a list of medical conditions, Williams said he manages several significant health concerns, including tremors, severe arthritis and high blood pressure.

Rather than allowing those conditions to define him, he has made physical activity part of the solution.

“Being physically active helps with many illnesses that have the potential to be debilitating,” Williams said.

Competing at the national level requires discipline and commitment. Williams follows a structured training program focused on endurance, power output and speed.

He credits much of his success to the support of his wife, Rhonda, and a group of close friends who help push him to improve.

“It would be difficult to do without the support of my wife,” Williams said.

The couple has been married for 32 years.

When he is not competing nationally, Williams participates in local cycling events and rides with fellow cyclists throughout Central Alabama. He also rides with a local group known as the SOBs, short for Senior Old Bicyclists.

For Williams, cycling provides both physical and mental benefits.

“I feel delighted. I feel liberated,” he said. “The body produces endorphins, and I love the freedom it allows me to feel. It takes my mind off the stresses that life brings.”

His advice for fellow Veterans is simple.

“Exercise is the fountain of youth,” Williams said. “You don’t have to jump out and do a marathon. The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. It’s never too late to get going.”

Pushing harder

The National Veterans Golden Age Games promote healthy aging through sports, recreation and wellness activities for Veterans age 55 and older.

For Williams, the Games provide an opportunity to compete, connect with fellow Veterans and demonstrate what is possible through dedication and perseverance.

“I’m a competitive person, and the Games are broken down into age categories with like-minded Veterans,” he said. “I enjoy the competition and the camaraderie.”

When races become difficult, he relies on the same mindset that carried him through military service and years of training.

“Push harder. Dig a little deeper. Let the training pay off,” Williams said. “You can do this. Press on.”

At an age when many people are slowing down, Williams continues to set ambitious goals. Whether training for a national championship or riding the backroads of Central Alabama, he remains committed to a lifestyle that keeps him healthy, active and engaged.

Asked how long he plans to continue cycling, Williams smiled before offering an answer that perfectly captures his outlook on life: “Probably until I hit 103.”

