Psychology Training

Psychology Service at the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) is comprised of 19 full-time Psychologists. Dr. P. Dave Whittaker is the Director of Training (Paul.Whittaker@va.gov). Psychology Service staff members provide mental health care (individual, group) and additional related services throughout CAVHCS. CAVHCS consist of two main medical centers at Tuskegee and Montgomery, Alabama; VA Clinic in Montgomery area and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Dothan, Alabama; Ft. Rucker, Alabama; Ft. Benning, Georgia and Columbus, Georgia. In addition to the Psychology Doctoral Internship Program, Psychology Services provides training to practicum students pursuing their Doctoral degree in Clinical and Counseling Psychology from Auburn University. Please review brochure for detailed information and feel free to contact Dr. Whittaker for any questions.