Chaplain services

Chaplain services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, particularly in urgent situations or emergencies.

Locations:

Building 1

Ground floor

West wing

Rooms 157, 155A, 158

To contact chaplain services please call:

Phone:

800-461-8262, ext. 5851

800-461-8262, ext. 4592

If you would like to contact a member of your local clergy, the chaplain can help you arrange a visit.

Roman Catholic Mass is held at 10:30 am, ET on Saturdays.

Protestant Chapel Service is held at 9:00 am, ET on Sundays.

We also have a prayer and meditation chapel on the first floor of Building 1, that may be used by anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection.

Telehealth Pastoral Counseling is available at your nearby VA Clinic using video conferencing equipment. Contact the chaplains directly or ask your provider if you are interested.

A nondenominational meditation room is located on the Ground Floor (Room 188) and open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection.

Worship services are also held in the large chapel on the Ground Floor (Room 184) on a regularly scheduled basis as below and they are broadcast over Channel 54. Religious or spiritual literature will be provided to you at your request

Our chaplains provide emotional and spiritual support to you and your family, and they are available to visit you during your stay in the hospital. Upon admission to the hospital, you will have an opportunity to request or decline visits by the chaplains. If you are admitted to an area that is served by an interdisciplinary team of specialists, the chaplain will be a member of that team and ensure that your spiritual and/or pastoral care needs are met during your stay.

Protestant Services are held:

Sunday – 9:00 a.m.



Catholic Mass is celebrated:

Saturday Vigil – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday – 10:00 a.m. Weekdays – 4:00 p.m.

Friday Adoration/Holy Hour – 3:00 p.m.

Holy Days of Obligation – 4:00 p.m.

National Holidays – 10:00 a.m.

(Confession is available before all Masses or at bedside on request.)



Communion is available

Protestant – 1st Sunday each month

Catholic – during each Mass

(Holy Communion is available at bedside each day.)