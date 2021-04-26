Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center_Campus map

Directions

To Eugene J. Towbin (North Little Rock, AR)

Located on the grounds of an old Army post known as Fort Roots, the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center provides a full complement of services to our patients. This campus can be reached by taking Exit #152 from I-40 and following the signs. Turn west on Pershing and follow the signs to this campus.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center

2200 Fort Roots Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Intersection:

Pine Street and First Street

Coordinates: 34°46'33.76"N 92°17'46.39"W