Creative Arts Festival open for submissions

Creative and talented Veterans all over Arkansas are encouraged to show the world their special skill in the 2021 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition. Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is accepting submissions through September 1, 2021.

Veterans enrolled with the VA who paint, draw, make things, sing, dance, play an instrument, perform skits, and write poems and short stores can call 501-541-5865 to make a submission. Entries will be exhibited September 18, 2021 at the Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center in North Little Rock.

The CAVHS Creative Arts Festival is the celebration of talented Veterans competing in art, creative writing, dance, drama, and music. The annual program promotes healing of body and spirit, motivating Veterans to reach full potential, improve in dependence, achieve a healthier lifestyle, and enjoy a higher quality of live. VA uses the creative arts as a form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from, and cope with, physical and emotional disabilities.

Local winners move on to the national competition and national winners are selected from thousands of Veteran entries from VA facilities across the nation.

Any enrolled Veteran wanting to submit an entry for this year’s competition can contact Alyssa Welch at CAVHS, Alyssa.welch@va.gov, or call 501-541-5865.