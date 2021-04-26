John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital Campus Map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
To John L. McClellan (Little Rock, AR)
Located near Downtown Little Rock, the John L. McClellan (JLM) Memorial Veterans Hospital is easily accessible from Exit #3 off the I-630 expressway. Our hospital adjoins the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences campus.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital
4300 West 7th Street
Little Rock, AR 72205
Intersection:
Shuffield Drive and Jack Stephens Drive
Coordinates: 34°44'46.91"N 92°19'13.77"W