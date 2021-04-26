John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital_Campus map

Directions

To John L. McClellan (Little Rock, AR)

Located near Downtown Little Rock, the John L. McClellan (JLM) Memorial Veterans Hospital is easily accessible from Exit #3 off the I-630 expressway. Our hospital adjoins the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences campus.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital

4300 West 7th Street

Little Rock, AR 72205

Intersection:

Shuffield Drive and Jack Stephens Drive

Coordinates: 34°44'46.91"N 92°19'13.77"W