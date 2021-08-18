Arkansas VA facilities support state facing surge

PRESS RELEASE

August 18, 2021

Little Rock , AR — VA 4th mission part of overall pandemic fight

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) and the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) continue to be a part Arkansas’ efforts to overcome the COVID-19 delta variant surge by supporting the VA’s Fourth Mission of caring for citizens in times of national crisis.

In times of national emergency, VA can provide care to non-Veterans under an assignment issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), based on a request for assistance from state government. The State of Arkansas has submitted a request to FEMA requesting acceptance of up to 10 non-Veteran patients; up to five for Fayetteville and up to five for Little Rock. Non-Veteran patients may be admitted under the “humanitarian” category for COVID-19 or non-COVID-19 care as bed availability permits.

CAVHS and VHSO accepts such assignments when they do not negatively impact Veteran care. Non-Veterans should not directly seek care at VA facilities.

“The citizens of Arkansas continue to experience a dangerous surge level of the Coronavirus,” said Stephanie Repasky, acting director for VHSO. “The VA stands ready to assist the state as together we fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We as Arkansans are experiencing an unprecedented surge of a highly contagious variant,” said Dr. Margie Scott, CAVHS Medical Center director. “While we are focused on our concern for Veterans throughout the state, it is an honor be able to extend our high level of skill, compassion, and care to non-Veterans in need.”

Since December 2020, CAVHS has had 11 humanitarian admissions.