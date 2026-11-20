PRESS RELEASE

November 20, 2026

Little Rock, AR - Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System’s Chief of Endocrinology Dr. Spyridoula Maraka was presented the 2026 Van Meter Award by the American Thyroid Association (ATA) during their 95th Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.

Established in 1930, the Van Meter Award Lectureship recognizes outstanding contributions to research on the thyroid gland or related subjects.

Dr. Maraka is internationally recognized for her research on thyroid disease in pregnancy and evidence-based thyroid hormone therapy, which has led her to publish more than 20 original articles on thyroid disease in pregnancy. Alongside her publications, she has served on the Task Force for the 2026 American Thyroid Association Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Thyroid Disease During Preconception, Pregnancy, and the Postpartum Period. Her work has demonstrated substantial overuse of levothyroxine therapy treatments within the United States and has shown that many patients with subclinical hypothyroidism can safely discontinue treatment while maintaining normal thyroid function.

Dr. Maraka serves in numerous national leadership roles, including within the VA Endocrine Field Advisory Board, the Endocrine Society Clinical Affairs Core Committee and Guideline Methodologists, and the American Thyroid Association, where she is the current Chair of Women in Thyroidology. She has been presented various other honors throughout her prestigious career, including the 2020 Women Advancing Thyroid Research Award from the American Thyroid Association and the 2025 Rising Star in Endocrinology Award from the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology.

“The great work that Dr. Maraka does exemplifies the dedication of our physicians here at Little Rock VA,” said Dr. Jennifer Anderson, Chief-of-Staff at Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System. “We have a talented team of providers and aim to set a high bar with the care we provide our Arkansas Veterans.”

In addition to her role at CAVHS, Dr. Maraka is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Program Director of the Endocrinology Fellowship Program.

This extraordinary honor epitomizes CAVHS’ mission to provide the Veterans of Central Arkansas with world-class medical care.