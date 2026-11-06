Central Arkansas VA Unveils Tactile Braille American Flag Plaques

PRESS RELEASE

November 6, 2026

Little Rock, AR - On Thursday, November 5th, 2026, Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) unveiled tactile braille American flag plaques at its two VA Medical Center locations in Little Rock, the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital, and North Little Rock, the Eugene J. Towbin Medical Center.

The plaques were donated to the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). This donation was a collaborative effort between the CAVHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement, the Visual Impairment Service Team (VIST) Coordinator, and four NSDAR chapters in Central Arkansas.

Every NSDAR chapter was awarded an America 250 Celebration Grant to fund the purchase of the of the plaques from the Braille American Flag Project at the Kansas Braille Transcription Institute. Each plaque measures 13.25 inches by 12 inches and includes fifty stars arranged in nine rows, thirteen red and white strips with braille markings signifying the specific color, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I was very impressed with the quality of the braille,” said Veteran Daryl Swinson. “It was very nice to read, and it’s nice to have something like this for Visually Impaired Veterans.”

This patriotic and educational initiative supports visually impaired Veterans by allowing them to experience the American flag through touch and honors those that have served.