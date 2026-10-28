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COVID-19/FLU Testing Locations & Hours

PRESS RELEASE

October 28, 2026

Little Rock, AR - Veterans and staff seeking COVID-19 and/or influenza (flu) nasal swabbing services should be aware of the following testing locations and procedures.

Little Rock Campus

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital

Location: Park and Swab testing area is next to the Blue PET Building, near the Ambulance Bay.

Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

  • Little Rock is currently the only CAVHS campus offering Park and Swab services.
  • Follow directional signs to the testing area next to the Blue PET Building, near the Ambulance Bay.
  • For swabbing assistance, call the telephone number displayed on the parking sign, or contact VETdesk at .
  • After 4:00 p.m., swabbing calls are automatically forwarded to the Emergency Department (ED). ED staff will provide further guidance regarding after-hours testing.

North Little Rock Campus

Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center

Location: Building 170, Room 1C-118 (Indoor Testing)

Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

  • COVID-19 and flu nasal swabbing is now conducted inside the facility.
  • The number for NLR Special Operations, Public Health is .
  • Park and Swab services are no longer offered at the North Little Rock campus.
  • Veterans should proceed to Room 1C-118 for check-in and testing.

Important Information

Little Rock Location Change: Room 107-C is no longer a swabbing location. This space is now Echocardiography (Echo) services.

Testing locations and procedures may change as CAVHS continues to improve access to care.

For additional assistance: Contact VETdesk at  or your VA care team for guidance regarding respiratory testing.

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System — Providing safe, accessible, Veteran-centered care.

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