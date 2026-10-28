COVID-19/FLU Testing Locations & Hours
PRESS RELEASE
October 28, 2026
Little Rock, AR - Veterans and staff seeking COVID-19 and/or influenza (flu) nasal swabbing services should be aware of the following testing locations and procedures.
Little Rock Campus
John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital
Location: Park and Swab testing area is next to the Blue PET Building, near the Ambulance Bay.
Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
- Little Rock is currently the only CAVHS campus offering Park and Swab services.
- Follow directional signs to the testing area next to the Blue PET Building, near the Ambulance Bay.
- For swabbing assistance, call the telephone number displayed on the parking sign,
or contact VETdesk at .
- After 4:00 p.m., swabbing calls are automatically forwarded to the Emergency Department (ED). ED staff will provide further guidance regarding after-hours testing.
North Little Rock Campus
Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center
Location: Building 170, Room 1C-118 (Indoor Testing)
Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
- COVID-19 and flu nasal swabbing is now conducted inside the facility.
- The number for NLR Special Operations, Public Health is
.
- Park and Swab services are no longer offered at the North Little Rock campus.
- Veterans should proceed to Room 1C-118 for check-in and testing.
Important Information
Little Rock Location Change: Room 107-C is no longer a swabbing location. This space is now Echocardiography (Echo) services.
Testing locations and procedures may change as CAVHS continues to improve access to care.
For additional assistance: Contact VETdesk at
Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System — Providing safe, accessible, Veteran-centered care.