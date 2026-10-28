COVID-19/FLU Testing Locations & Hours

PRESS RELEASE

October 28, 2026

Little Rock, AR - Veterans and staff seeking COVID-19 and/or influenza (flu) nasal swabbing services should be aware of the following testing locations and procedures.

Little Rock Campus

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital

Location: Park and Swab testing area is next to the Blue PET Building, near the Ambulance Bay.

Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Little Rock is currently the only CAVHS campus offering Park and Swab services.

Follow directional signs to the testing area next to the Blue PET Building, near the Ambulance Bay.

For swabbing assistance, call the telephone number displayed on the parking sign, or contact VETdesk at .

After 4:00 p.m., swabbing calls are automatically forwarded to the Emergency Department (ED). ED staff will provide further guidance regarding after-hours testing.

North Little Rock Campus

Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center

Location: Building 170, Room 1C-118 (Indoor Testing)

Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

COVID-19 and flu nasal swabbing is now conducted inside the facility.

The number for NLR Special Operations, Public Health is .

Park and Swab services are no longer offered at the North Little Rock campus.

Veterans should proceed to Room 1C-118 for check-in and testing.

Important Information

Little Rock Location Change: Room 107-C is no longer a swabbing location. This space is now Echocardiography (Echo) services.

Testing locations and procedures may change as CAVHS continues to improve access to care.

For additional assistance: Contact VETdesk at or your VA care team for guidance regarding respiratory testing.

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System — Providing safe, accessible, Veteran-centered care.