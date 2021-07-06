Cyril O. Ekeh was appointed Associate Medical Center Director of Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS), Little Rock, Arkansas, effective on September 2, 2007. He was the Assistant Medical Center Director at CAVHS from September 2006 until he became Associate Director. Mr. Ekeh served as Interim Medical Center Director for CAVHS from July 27, 2015 until March 21, 2016.

As the Associate Medical Center Director, Mr. Ekeh is charged with overall management responsibility for Fiscal, Engineering, Logistics, Emergency Management, Central Business Office, Prosthetics, and Police Services. He also serves as liaison for the Office of Information and Technology, Information Security, Human Resources, Contracting and the Veterans Canteen Services.

Mr. Ekeh is a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute (FEI), Health Care Leadership Institute (HCLI), Leadership VA (LVA), and Executive Career Field Candidate Development Program (ECFCDP). He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. He received a Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology from Xavier University in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1983 and a graduate degree in Health Care Administration from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in 1989.

Mr. Ekeh began his career with the VA in 1989, working as a graduate administrative resident at the New Orleans VA Medical Center to fulfill degree requirements for his master’s degree. From July 1989 to July 1990, he served as Environmental Management Officer trainee at the Alexandria VA Medical Center in Louisiana. He was promoted to Assistant Chief of Environmental Management Service in July 1990. He moved to Albany VA Medical Center in New York as a Health System Specialist Trainee in January 1993, and then he returned to the Alexandria VA, as Chief of Performance Improvement Service, in September 1993. Mr. Ekeh also served as the Acting Associate Medical Center Director at Alexandria from November 2003 until November 2004.