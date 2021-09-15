Veterans, family members, caregivers, supporters, community health providers, and VA staff are invited to attend the 2021 Virtual Mental Health Summit, September 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via WebEx.

The topics for this year's summit include:

The intersection of recovery principles and anti-racism

Protective factors in suicide prevention

How technology has improved access to care during COVID-19

Occupational therapists' role in mental health recovery

The Virtual Mental Health Summit aims to enhance the mental health and well-being of Veterans and their family members through increased collaboration among VA staff members and the community. The goal is to engage the community and collaborate in addressing the mental health needs of Veterans and their families.

Veterans, family members, caregivers, stakeholders, and members of the community can register for the summit through this link: https://bit.ly/3CfrmZE.