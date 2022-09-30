COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine Saturday Clinic at Redding VA Clinic
Stop by Redding VA Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When:
Sat. Oct 1, 2022, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Attention Veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients in the Sacramento/Mather, Martinez and Redding areas! Are you interested in receiving an initial series or updated booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? The newly reformulated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna bivalent booster vaccines offer protection from the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants.
Veterans enrolled in VA health care will also be eligible for flu vaccines.
We highly recommend scheduling an appointment to ensure you receive a vaccine as quickly as possible and that sufficient supply is available. Walk-in visits are welcome while supplies last. To make an appointment, please call 800-382-8387, option 8.See more events