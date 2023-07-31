Walk of Honor

VA has the distinct honor and privilege of offering Veterans the opportunity to have their names engraved on the Walk of Honor living monument at VA Fresno. Veterans, or their loved ones, can submit an application to have their name engraved on this beautiful granite monument.

Please feel free to print this application and return it to us by August 28, 2023. If you wish to submit the form electronically, you will have to open it with Adobe Acrobat.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the formal Walk of Honor ceremony will be held on November 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The application and FAQ sheet can be downloaded here. Please feel free to share this application and FAQ with family and friends.