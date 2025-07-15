Attention Veterans: We Are Now Accepting Applications for the Walk of Honor at VA Central California

VA Central California Health Care System is now accepting applications for our Walk of Honor ceremony in November - a lasting tribute to local Veterans who have served our nation with honor and courage. Applications must be submitted by August 29, 2025. No exceptions will be made. There is a $95 fee for the inscription.

Join us in honoring those who’ve served. Your name, or that of a loved one, deserves a place on the Walk of Honor.

If you have any questions, please contact our Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at 559-228-5364 or V21FREwalkofhonor@va.gov .

Then, join us for the Walk of Honor Ceremony in November when we will unveil a new section of names engraved on our permanent granite tribute, honoring the legacies of nearly 2,000 local heroes. The ceremony will take place just ahead of Veterans Day, continuing our mission to recognize and remember those who’ve worn the uniform.

Event Details

What: Walk of Honor Ceremony – Dedication of New Names

When: Saturday, November 1, 2025 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: VA Central California Health Care System

Address: 2615 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93703

About the Walk of Honor

The Walk of Honor is a permanent granite memorial located on our Fresno campus. It commemorates local Veterans who have:

Been Honorably Discharged

Made the ultimate sacrifice

Are still Missing in Action

Veterans from all branches of the armed forces are welcome to apply—whether they served during peacetime or wartime, overseas or stateside, and whether living or deceased.