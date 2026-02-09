VA Central California VetFest 2026
Join us for an exciting and interactive community day at VetFest 2026!
When:
Sat. Mar 21, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
2615 East Clinton Avenue
Fresno, CA
Cost:
Free
- Live demonstrations led by VA subject matter experts
- Tour your VA. Guided tours of the VA Fresno campus
- Resource tables hosted by VA programs and community partners
- Free lunch
- Games and prizes
- Activities for kids to enjoy
This special event is designed to connect Veterans, families, and community partners with the many services and resources available at VACCHCS to support them.
We look forward to seeing you there!
For more information, contact the VetFest Team at 559-355-8076 or email us.