VA Central California VetFest 2026

Join us for an exciting and interactive community day at VetFest 2026!

Live demonstrations led by VA subject matter experts

Tour your VA. Guided tours of the VA Fresno campus

Resource tables hosted by VA programs and community partners

Free lunch

Games and prizes

Activities for kids to enjoy

This special event is designed to connect Veterans, families, and community partners with the many services and resources available at VACCHCS to support them.

We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information, contact the VetFest Team at 559-355-8076 or email us.