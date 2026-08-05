Join us for a virtual VA Health Care info session and learn everything you need to know about enrolling in VA health care.

ATTENTION CENTRAL CALIFORNIA AREA VETERANS

If you're a Veteran who has not yet enrolled in VA health care, there has never been a better time to discover what VA has to offer.

Choose VA Tele-Town Hall Central California

Join us for a virtual VA Health Care info session and learn everything you need to know about enrolling in VA health care.

Three ways to join this free event:

Phone us at: 833-998-1748

Access Live

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VA offers high-quality, affordable - and often no-cost - health care for Veterans. During this session, we'll cover who's eligible, what benefits and services are available, what VA health care covers, and how to enroll.

Discover what VA health care can do for you.

Thank you for your service. We're here for you if you need us.

Contact Info: Claudia Solis, Public Affairs Office - Claudia.solis@va.gov