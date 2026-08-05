Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Central California health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran Care Coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family. Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist with complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services.
Connect with a care coordinator
F. J. Charles, Jr. MSN, MS, RN, CNS, LCDR/NC/USN
Care Coordinator
VA Central California health care
Phone:
Email: francis.charles@va.gov
Policies and practices to know
The Care Coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Visitation: A partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, and significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Documentation in medical records: VA Central California maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation and sexual behavior, just like any other private health information.
Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer.